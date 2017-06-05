Recruiting for Mrs. Arkansas, officia...

Recruiting for Mrs. Arkansas, officials seek Mrs. Mena

Read more: Mena Star

Pageant officials are actively recruiting contestants statewide to represent local preliminary titles at the 41st annual Mrs. Arkansas America Pageant scheduled for November 11 in Hot Springs. "We invite all married women throughout Arkansas who are interested in participating to claim their local title and begin preparing for competition," says Lynn DeJarnette, executive director of the Mrs. Arkansas America Pageant.

Chicago, IL

