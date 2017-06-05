Recruiting for Mrs. Arkansas, officials seek Mrs. Mena
Pageant officials are actively recruiting contestants statewide to represent local preliminary titles at the 41st annual Mrs. Arkansas America Pageant scheduled for November 11 in Hot Springs. "We invite all married women throughout Arkansas who are interested in participating to claim their local title and begin preparing for competition," says Lynn DeJarnette, executive director of the Mrs. Arkansas America Pageant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Emily here again
|36,767
|Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves...
|5 hr
|Red Crosse
|2
|Haunted Places in Fort Smith, AR area (Oct '10)
|Tue
|Rebel
|42
|Why should go for green movers?
|Jun 3
|greenie weenie
|2
|Stupid Redhead PMS'er
|Jun 3
|abcxyz
|4
|Robert Bentley is former Mike Huckabee supporter (Aug '15)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|5
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors
|69
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC