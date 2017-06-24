Police: University Of Arkansas Student Robbed While Walking Near Campus
The student called Fayetteville Police Department around 11:30 p.m. and reported that a red car approached her near Lafayette Street and Gregg Avenue. Police said she told them that a man got out of the car, took her purse, and threw her to the ground.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|12 min
|Reality Check
|37,346
|Lawyers' delegates to vote on ballot issue
|14 hr
|No doubt
|6
|Jermaine Taylor Updates
|Fri
|boxerboy
|1
|Severe Weather Possible
|Fri
|anonymous
|1
|Our growth story
|Jun 22
|accountant
|10
|Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ...
|Jun 20
|Citizen
|13
|Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves...
|Jun 13
|spud
|38
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC