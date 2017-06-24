Police: University Of Arkansas Studen...

Police: University Of Arkansas Student Robbed While Walking Near Campus

15 hrs ago

The student called Fayetteville Police Department around 11:30 p.m. and reported that a red car approached her near Lafayette Street and Gregg Avenue. Police said she told them that a man got out of the car, took her purse, and threw her to the ground.

