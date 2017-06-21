Pea Ridge Shows Support For Internet Sales Tax
Pea Ridge City Council members voted to approve a resolution showing their support for the state's work to create an Internet Sales Tax during their meeting on Tuesday night . He explained that business owners have told him that people will come in, look around and then purchase the same items from online stores.
