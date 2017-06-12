PB lawyer sworn in as bar president

PB lawyer sworn in as bar president

Tony Hilliard of Pine Bluff was sworn in Friday as the new president of the Arkansas Bar Association at the group's annual meeting, held this year in Hot Springs. Hilliard comes from a line of six past bar presidents at his firm, Ramsay, Bridgforth, Robinson and Raley, whose clients include Simmons Bank.

