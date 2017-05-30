Panama's ex-leader faces graft case, retains UA ties
Four years ago, Ricardo Martinelli stood smiling on a Bud Walton Arena stage as president of Panama and the recipient of an honorary degree. Ricardo Martinelli, at the time the president of Panama, signals a strike after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at a Razorbacks baseball game ... University of Arkansas System President Donald Bobbitt bestows an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree to Ricardo Martinelli in May 2013.
