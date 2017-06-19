OU quarterback Baker Mayfield accepts plea deal to 3 misdemeanor charges
OU quarterback Baker Mayfield was fined a total of $460 after accepting a plea deal to three misdemeanors from his arrest earlier this year, a new report states. On Feb. 25, University of Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield was arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and fleeing and resisting arrest from police in Arkansas.
