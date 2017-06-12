One arrested after two dozen pets found neglected or dead in Lafayette County
An Arkansas woman has been arrested on animal cruelty charges after sheriff's office investigators were tipped off and found more than a dozen pets neglected and abandoned and nearly as many dead at a home in Lafayette County. On June 6, Lafayette County Sheriff's Office got a call from LumberJack Rescue about animal abuse and abandonment, according to a press release from LCSO.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|Obama nomomma
|37,038
|Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves...
|Jun 13
|spud
|38
|To boycott, or not to boycott over Trumpian 'Ju...
|Jun 13
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|2
|Haunted Places in Fort Smith, AR area (Oct '10)
|Jun 6
|Rebel
|42
|Why should go for green movers?
|Jun 3
|greenie weenie
|2
|Stupid Redhead PMS'er
|Jun 3
|abcxyz
|4
|Robert Bentley is former Mike Huckabee supporter (Aug '15)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC