Officials expect 20K-40K Arkansas medical pot registrants
Arkansas officials are anticipating that between 20,000 and 40,000 people will ask for permission to obtain medical marijuana. The state Health Department's chief lawyer, Robert Brech, told a joint meeting of the Senate and House Public Health Committee on Monday that running Arkansas' medical marijuana program will cost about $1.5 million over the next year.
