Officials expect 20K-40K Arkansas med...

Officials expect 20K-40K Arkansas medical pot registrants

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Courier

Arkansas officials are anticipating that between 20,000 and 40,000 people will ask for permission to obtain medical marijuana. The state Health Department's chief lawyer, Robert Brech, told a joint meeting of the Senate and House Public Health Committee on Monday that running Arkansas' medical marijuana program will cost about $1.5 million over the next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 4 min What a freak 36,667
Haunted Places in Fort Smith, AR area (Oct '10) 17 min Rebel 42
Why should go for green movers? Jun 3 greenie weenie 2
Stupid Redhead PMS'er Jun 3 abcxyz 4
News Robert Bentley is former Mike Huckabee supporter (Aug '15) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 5
News Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11) May 31 Lottery Traitors 69
construction May 19 kass 1
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,139 • Total comments across all topics: 281,570,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC