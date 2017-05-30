NTSB: Probable Cause Of NW Arkansas T...

NTSB: Probable Cause Of NW Arkansas Train Collision Speed, Slick Rails

23 hrs ago

A National Transportation Safety Board report on the probable cause of 2014 crash involving a sightseeing train and a locomotive south of Fayetteville was speed and slick rails. On October 16, 2014, an Arkansas & Missouri Railroad train lost traction while en route from Springdale to Van Buren, causing it to come to a stop.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 18,605 • Total comments across all topics: 281,511,735

