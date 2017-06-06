No hacking detected in Arkansas, Mark Martin's office says.
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner said today that efforts to hack into U.S. election systems were broader than indicated by material leaked to The Intercept, allegedly by a person now facing a federal charge for sharing classified data. The leaked material indicated suspected Russian efforts to hack a voting software company and efforts directed at local election officials to get into voter registration information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|30 min
|BARNEYII
|36,675
|Haunted Places in Fort Smith, AR area (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|Rebel
|42
|Why should go for green movers?
|Jun 3
|greenie weenie
|2
|Stupid Redhead PMS'er
|Jun 3
|abcxyz
|4
|Robert Bentley is former Mike Huckabee supporter (Aug '15)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|5
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors
|69
|construction
|May 19
|kass
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC