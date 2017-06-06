No hacking detected in Arkansas, Mark...

No hacking detected in Arkansas, Mark Martin's office says.

21 hrs ago

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner said today that efforts to hack into U.S. election systems were broader than indicated by material leaked to The Intercept, allegedly by a person now facing a federal charge for sharing classified data. The leaked material indicated suspected Russian efforts to hack a voting software company and efforts directed at local election officials to get into voter registration information.

Chicago, IL

