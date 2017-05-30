NCAA Baseball: Missouri State in the driver's seat, Oklahoma State...
We finally got baseball in Fort Worth, so let's check back in with Virginia's opposite regional in Fayetteville. When we last left our possible future opponents , top seeds Arkansas and Missouri State picked up wins to stay out of the elimination game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Streaking The Lawn.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|21 min
|BARNEYII
|36,604
|Why should go for green movers?
|Sat
|greenie weenie
|2
|Stupid Redhead PMS'er
|Sat
|abcxyz
|4
|Robert Bentley is former Mike Huckabee supporter (Aug '15)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|5
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors
|69
|construction
|May 19
|kass
|1
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|May 11
|Those farts
|47
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC