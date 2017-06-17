Miss Greater Jonesboro, Maggie Benton, Crowned Miss Arkansas 2017
We have a new Miss Arkansas ready to take her shot at following last year's winner, and eventual Miss America, Savvy Shields. Miss Greater Jonesboro, Maggie Benton, was crowned Miss Arkansas 2017.
