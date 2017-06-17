Miss Greater Jonesboro, Maggie Benton...

Miss Greater Jonesboro, Maggie Benton, Crowned Miss Arkansas 2017

20 hrs ago

We have a new Miss Arkansas ready to take her shot at following last year's winner, and eventual Miss America, Savvy Shields. Miss Greater Jonesboro, Maggie Benton, was crowned Miss Arkansas 2017.

Chicago, IL

