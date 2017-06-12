Miss Arkansas seeking new trails

Miss Greater Jonesboro Maggie Benton sings during the talent section of the competition before being crowned the 2017 Miss Arkansasat the Robinson Center in downtown Little Rock on Saturday. Saturday night, Maggie Benton subtly shook her head in disbelief on stage at the Robinson Center in the moments after it was just announced that she was crowned 2017 Miss Arkansas.

