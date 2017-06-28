Miss Arkansas Maggie Benton Visits 5NEWS This Morning
Miss Greater Jonesboro, Maggie Benton, was crowned Miss Arkansas 2017. Benton is a graduate of the University of Arkansas and her hometown is Jonesboro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Rip Chen Picket
|37,470
|Our growth story
|17 hr
|jones gurl
|20
|Lawyers' delegates to vote on ballot issue
|Jun 24
|No doubt
|6
|Jermaine Taylor Updates
|Jun 23
|boxerboy
|1
|Severe Weather Possible
|Jun 23
|anonymous
|1
|Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ...
|Jun 20
|Citizen
|13
|Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves...
|Jun 13
|spud
|38
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC