Mike Huckabee: Trump 'like a doctor with gruff bedside manner'...
Mike Huckabee, the former Arkansas governor and two-time failed Republican presidential candidate, told Fox News that President Donald Trump deserved thanks for keeping America alive through five months in office. The former Fox News commentator, whose daughter serves in the White House, appeared Monday on "Fox and Friends" to defend the president in the face of soaring disapproval ratings.
