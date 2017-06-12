Michael Howard Named CNO for Arkansas Children's Northwest

Michael Howard Named CNO for Arkansas...

Arkansas Children's Inc. on Tuesday named Michael Howard chief nursing officer for the $427.7 million Arkansas Children's Northwest, which is under construction in Springdale and scheduled to open in January.

