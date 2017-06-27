Medical Association says Arkansans look unfavorably on Obamacare changes
The American Medical Association has released a poll of 400 Arkansans that shows opposition to the Republican proposals in the House and Senate to cut back benefits of the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare. Full poll results here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our growth story
|14 min
|objection
|11
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|24 min
|--Bad Dad--
|37,427
|Lawyers' delegates to vote on ballot issue
|Sat
|No doubt
|6
|Jermaine Taylor Updates
|Jun 23
|boxerboy
|1
|Severe Weather Possible
|Jun 23
|anonymous
|1
|Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ...
|Jun 20
|Citizen
|13
|Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves...
|Jun 13
|spud
|38
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC