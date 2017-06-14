Marlins Select Josh Alberius In 36th Round
As the MLB Draft reached its final stages, Arkansas players were still being selected. The latest off the board was right handed pitcher Josh Alberius, after the Marlins chose the righty in the 36th round with the 1079th pick.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 min
|BARNEYII
|36,978
|Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves...
|Tue
|spud
|38
|To boycott, or not to boycott over Trumpian 'Ju...
|Tue
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|2
|Haunted Places in Fort Smith, AR area (Oct '10)
|Jun 6
|Rebel
|42
|Why should go for green movers?
|Jun 3
|greenie weenie
|2
|Stupid Redhead PMS'er
|Jun 3
|abcxyz
|4
|Robert Bentley is former Mike Huckabee supporter (Aug '15)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC