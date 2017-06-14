Marlins Select Josh Alberius In 36th ...

Marlins Select Josh Alberius In 36th Round

14 hrs ago

As the MLB Draft reached its final stages, Arkansas players were still being selected. The latest off the board was right handed pitcher Josh Alberius, after the Marlins chose the righty in the 36th round with the 1079th pick.

Chicago, IL

