Man, 22, dies in shooting at Arkansas apartments
The Conway Police Department reported that at 6:23 p.m. officers were called to a shooting at College View Apartments at 1952 Bruce St., just east of Donaghey Avenue and the University of Central Arkansas. Police said Damien Hardy, 22, was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.
