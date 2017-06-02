LR city manager proposes $10 million polce car plan; no curb on commuting mentioned
Chelsea Boozer of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports this morning on Little Rock City Manager Bruce Moore's proposal to spend $10 million over five years to buy 255 police cars on account of high mileage on the existing fleet. Maybe we could cut down the mileage and slow replacement costs if 112 police cars weren't being used daily as commuter cars by cops who live in 26 cities such as Cabot, Greenbrier, Vilonia, Fountain Lake, Perryville, Bigelow, Floyd and Malvern.
