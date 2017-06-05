Local physician to represent Russellville at state level
Russellville Family Physician Jeremy Saul, MD, will be working alongside physicians from across the state to protect the interest of patients and improve the health of Arkansans. As a member of the Arkansas Medical Society Board of Trustees, Dr. Saul will represent the physicians and patients of Pope, Yell, Crawford, Franklin, Johnson, Logan, Perry, Scott and Sebastian counties.
