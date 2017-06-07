Lawsuit names DHS workers in foster parent abuse case
A lawsuit alleges that Arkansas Department of Human Services employees knowingly placed foster children into a home with a "known violent sexual predator." The lawsuit was filed Monday on behalf of seven former foster children of Clarence Garretson, who was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to taking a child across state lines with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.
