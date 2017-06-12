KATV to Break Ground With Afternoon Lifestyle Show
"Good Morning Arkansas" has been good indeed for KATV - so good that the Little Rock ABC affiliate will be expanding the news, talk and lifestyle format with a live and local 3 p.m. show.
