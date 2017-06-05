Judge calls Arkansas juvenile system poor, puts North Little Rock murder case in adult court

A 17-year-old murder suspect must stand trial as an adult, in part because Arkansas does not provide enough support to its juvenile-justice system to ensure it operates effectively, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herb Wright ruled Tuesday. The case of Anthony Fredrick "Lil June" Williams is the second time since early May that Wright has remarked on deficiencies in the state's support of the juvenile system, which is jointly administered by the courts and the state Department of Human Services.

