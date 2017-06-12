Jonesboro woman crowned Miss Arkansas

13 hrs ago KAIT-TV Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR - A new Miss Arkansas was crowned Saturday night in Little Rock. Miss Greater Jonesboro Maggie Benton took home the crown and a $30,000 scholarship prize.

