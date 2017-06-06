John Brummett: Cotton and Medicaid

John Brummett: Cotton and Medicaid

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton is among 11 Republican senators meeting privately to fashion an Obamacare-replacement health insurance law. What they're trying to design presumably would be more serious than the instantly dismissed nonsense the House of Representatives sent over so that the simpleton demagogue that is our pitiable excuse for a president could brag about a pointless legislative victory.

