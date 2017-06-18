Jason Isbell's 'The Nashville Sound': Track-by-Track Guide

Inspired by his daughter and a disappointing presidential election, Americana hero reasserts his status as an ace songwriter on new album It's been five years since Jason Isbell left Alabama and moved to Nashville, still reeling from the wilder, wetter days that had nearly derailed his solo career. Clean and clear-eyed for the first time in years, he moved into a townhouse with Amanda Shires.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.