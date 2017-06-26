In this Jan. 28, 2016, file photo, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee ...
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee criticized the Republican health care bill for scaling back on Medicaid spending while offering states no flexibility in return. "Unless you give some cost controls on the Medicaid program, it will bankrupt every state," Mr. Huckabee, a former GOP presidential candidate, said on Fox Business Network.
