In the South, We're Still Fighting fo...

In the South, We're Still Fighting for Marriage Rights

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Advocate

Like millions of other legally married same-sex couples, Marisa and Terrah Pavan were confident that the U.S. Supreme Court's 2015 decision in Obergefell v. Hodges meant their marriage was finally secure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 21 min BARNEYII 36,604
Why should go for green movers? Sat greenie weenie 2
Stupid Redhead PMS'er Sat abcxyz 4
News Robert Bentley is former Mike Huckabee supporter (Aug '15) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 5
News Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11) May 31 Lottery Traitors 69
construction May 19 kass 1
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot May 11 Those farts 47
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,319 • Total comments across all topics: 281,535,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC