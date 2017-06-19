Huckabee targeted by class action sui...

Huckabee targeted by class action suit over robocalls for Christmas movie

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee could be facing a class action lawsuit stemming from the marketing campaign from his movie about the "war on Christmas." Attorneys for Dorit and Ron Golan claim that more than 4 million calls were made marketing for Huckabee's film "Last Ounce of Courage," which could potentially violate the Telephone Consumer Protection Act that says unrequested messages with commercial content are illegal.

