Huckabee targeted by class action suit over robocalls for Christmas movie
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee could be facing a class action lawsuit stemming from the marketing campaign from his movie about the "war on Christmas." Attorneys for Dorit and Ron Golan claim that more than 4 million calls were made marketing for Huckabee's film "Last Ounce of Courage," which could potentially violate the Telephone Consumer Protection Act that says unrequested messages with commercial content are illegal.
