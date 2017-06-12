Huckabee says Mueller called him, and the reason will likely be...

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee tweeted Thursday night that Robert Mueller, special counsel appointed by the Justice Department to investigate the Trump campaign's possible ties to Russian officials, called him to talk and he doesn't know why. Yikes! Robert Mueller called me; wants to talk; Don't know what it's about, but it will be leaked in NY Slimes or Wash Compost tomorrow.- Gov. Mike Huckabee June 16, 2017 "Yikes! Robert Mueller called me; wants to talk; Don't know what it's about, but it will be leaked in NY Slimes or Wash Compost tomorrow," Huckabee tweeted.

