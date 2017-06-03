Huckabee: 'Hillary Needs to Get Over Herself,' 'Move On'
Former Arkansas Republican Governor Mike Huckabee said 2016 presidential candidate and former Sec. of State Hillary Clinton needed to "get over herself," "move on" and quit finding new reasons to explain last year's defeat, The Hill reported Saturday. Her excuses for her loss were growing at such a rate, Huckabee quipped she would be recording an album about them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|45 min
|Ashamed
|36,579
|Why should go for green movers?
|Sat
|greenie weenie
|2
|Stupid Redhead PMS'er
|Sat
|abcxyz
|4
|Robert Bentley is former Mike Huckabee supporter (Aug '15)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|5
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors
|69
|construction
|May 19
|kass
|1
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|May 11
|Those farts
|47
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC