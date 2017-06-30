How Neil Gorsuch screwed up dissent in Arkansas birth certificate case
An important analysis in Slate by Mark Stern explains how badly Neil Gorsuch got the facts and legal analysis wrong in writing a dissent to the U.S. Supreme Court decision holding that Arkansas unconstitutionally discriminated against married same-sex couples by preventing the listing of both parents on birth certificates. Stern notes - as I"ve tirelessly and tiresomely noted - that the Arkansas Supreme Court and Gorsuch were wrong in claiming a "biological" ground for the discrimination.
