Here comes the Religious Left, with h...

Here comes the Religious Left, with hypocrisy on the Arkansas Religious Right

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

RELIGION FROM THE LEFT: Wendell Griffen talks with supporters at rally defending his ability express religious beliefs while serving as a state judge. The New York Times writes toda y about an increasing political activity from the liberal end of the political spectrum and it can't come a moment too soon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 21 min --Bad Dad-- 36,829
News Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves... 1 hr RiccardoFire 10
Haunted Places in Fort Smith, AR area (Oct '10) Jun 6 Rebel 42
Why should go for green movers? Jun 3 greenie weenie 2
Stupid Redhead PMS'er Jun 3 abcxyz 4
News Robert Bentley is former Mike Huckabee supporter (Aug '15) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 5
News Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11) May 31 Lottery Traitors 69
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,469 • Total comments across all topics: 281,665,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC