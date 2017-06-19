Groups file lawsuits over new Arkansa...

Groups file lawsuits over new Arkansas abortion restrictions

13 hrs ago

Abortion-rights groups asked a federal court Tuesday to block Arkansas from enforcing new restrictions lawmakers approved this year, including a ban on a commonly used second-trimester procedure that the groups say would make it nearly impossible for many women in the state to have an abortion. The American Civil Liberties Union and the Center for Reproductive Rights filed a lawsuit challenging the measure banning the procedure known as dilation and evacuation.

Chicago, IL

