Greenway Equipment donates $250,000 to Campaign Arkansas

Greenway Equipment Inc. of Weiner is contributing $250,000 to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville to benefit students in the Sam M. Walton College of Business and the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences. The Greenway Leadership in Business Scholarship Fund will be established with $100,000 and benefit two Fleischer Spirit Scholars in the Walton College.

