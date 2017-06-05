Gov. Hutchinson Files Federal Disaste...

Gov. Hutchinson Files Federal Disaster Declaration For 31 Counties Following Spring Storms, Flooding

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

Gov. Asa Hutchinson filed a formal disaster declaration to the Trump administration on Monday for several Arkansas counties. The declaration asks for assistance for 31 counties that were damaged by extreme flooding and storms from April 26 through May 19, according to the document.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 5 min What a freak 36,667
Haunted Places in Fort Smith, AR area (Oct '10) 17 min Rebel 42
Why should go for green movers? Jun 3 greenie weenie 2
Stupid Redhead PMS'er Jun 3 abcxyz 4
News Robert Bentley is former Mike Huckabee supporter (Aug '15) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 5
News Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11) May 31 Lottery Traitors 69
construction May 19 kass 1
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,139 • Total comments across all topics: 281,570,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC