Gov. Hutchinson Files Federal Disaster Declaration For 31 Counties Following Spring Storms, Flooding
Gov. Asa Hutchinson filed a formal disaster declaration to the Trump administration on Monday for several Arkansas counties. The declaration asks for assistance for 31 counties that were damaged by extreme flooding and storms from April 26 through May 19, according to the document.
