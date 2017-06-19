'Girl' flier is proudly claimed as Arkansan

Front page of the June 26, 1917, Arkansas Gazette, showing report on former Arkansan Katherine Stinson's flight to DC for the Red Cross Residence in Arkansas comes with an unwritten guarantee: Live here for any amount of time -- nativity not required -- and in return, should you go forth to accomplish something on the national stage, anything, we claim you as one of our own for the rest of your life. Here's a bit of evidence, published 100 years ago on the front of the Arkansas Gazette.

