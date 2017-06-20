Free Nationwide Fruit Tree Project Ma...

Free Nationwide Fruit Tree Project Makes Way To Northwest Arkansas

Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

Tri Cycle Farms in Fayetteville is getting 44 new apple, pear, persimmon and cherry trees. The generous donation will bring the farm one step closer to completing its mission to end food insecurity in the community.

Chicago, IL

