Foster parent sentenced to life in child abuse case
An Arkansas man accused of sexually abusing children living in his foster or adoptive home has been sentenced to life in prison. Clarence Garretson, 66, received his punishment Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Now_What-
|36,494
|Stupid Redhead PMS'er
|13 hr
|turbodawg
|3
|Robert Bentley is former Mike Huckabee supporter (Aug '15)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|5
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors
|69
|construction
|May 19
|kass
|1
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|May 11
|Those farts
|47
|Arkansas man sues police officer for excessive ... (Jul '16)
|May 8
|just sayin
|9
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC