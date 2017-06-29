Former Walmart Employee Files Discrim...

Former Walmart Employee Files Discrimination Suit Over Breast Pumping Rebuke

Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

A former Walmart employee claims the retail giant "shamed and humiliated" her for pumping breast milk at work and later fired her for filing a complaint with human resources, according to a lawsuit filed June 9 Rebecca Bacila, who worked for the Bentonville-based company's Global Sourcing Indirect Spend Management Group, said she was chastised for "spending too much time in the lactation room and not working enough" after she returned from maternity leave in 2015, according to court documents.

Chicago, IL

