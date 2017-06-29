Former Walmart Employee Files Discrimination Suit Over Breast Pumping Rebuke
A former Walmart employee claims the retail giant "shamed and humiliated" her for pumping breast milk at work and later fired her for filing a complaint with human resources, according to a lawsuit filed June 9 Rebecca Bacila, who worked for the Bentonville-based company's Global Sourcing Indirect Spend Management Group, said she was chastised for "spending too much time in the lactation room and not working enough" after she returned from maternity leave in 2015, according to court documents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|Samantha Grey
|37,490
|Our growth story
|3 hr
|scotbarb
|25
|Lawyers' delegates to vote on ballot issue
|Jun 24
|No doubt
|6
|Jermaine Taylor Updates
|Jun 23
|boxerboy
|1
|Severe Weather Possible
|Jun 23
|anonymous
|1
|Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ...
|Jun 20
|Citizen
|13
|Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves...
|Jun 13
|spud
|38
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC