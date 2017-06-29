Fireworks, Music And Fun

Fireworks, Music And Fun

"It's kind of strange a that the piece every American orchestra plays in its July 4th concert celebrates the Russian victory over Napoleon and France," muses Paul Haas, music director of the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas. But there's "something about the cannon fire and the glorious music" of the 1812 Overture by Tchaikovsky "that speaks to people's patriotism," he admits.

Chicago, IL

