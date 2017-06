"Fayetteville native to open for Elle King at AMP Saturday night"

WEBVTT RAPS UP THISYEAR'S BITE NORTHWEST ARKANSAS.PRETTY TASTY BITE FOR SURE.ANOTHER GREAT LGPA EVENT, THEWALMART COMMUNITY CONCERT.THIS YEAR'S HEADLINER IS ELLEKING, MOST FAMOUSLY KNOWN FORHER SONG "EX'S AND OH'S." BUT A FAYETTEVILLE NATIVE ISALSO GRACING THE STAGE TOMORROWNIGHT.MADISON WATKINS IS AFAYETTEVILLE HIGH SCHOOLGRADUATE AND ATTENDED THEUNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS, BEFOREJUMP STARTING HER CAREER ON"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT."

Start the conversation, or Read more at 4029TV.com.