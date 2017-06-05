Fayetteville man eligible for parole ...

Fayetteville man eligible for parole with new life sentence laws

A man sentenced to life without parole for a killing that occurred when he was 15 is now eligible for parole after rulings from by the state's and nation's highest courts. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports a judge resentenced Christopher Segerstrom last month, and he's now eligible for parole.

