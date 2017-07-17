ETX radio station back on air after going dark
Waller Broadcasting owner, Susie Waller, announced Friday via social media that 102.3-95.3 is back on the air. The Tyler-market stations were recently purchased by a group of buyers, including former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.
