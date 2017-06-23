Equality watch: Arkansas birth certificate case still hanging
NAMESAKE: Marissa Pavan is one of the parents named in a case seeking equality in the issuance of Arkansas birth certificates. The U.S. Supreme Court issued opinions today, but still no word on whether it will accept for review Pavan v.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
