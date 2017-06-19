East continues its winning streak
CONWAY -- The East continues to dominate the West as it picked up its sixth consecutive victory in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association Girls All-Star basketball game Thursday at the University of Central Arkansas' Farris Center, going on a 27-17 run in the final period for a 68-58 win.
