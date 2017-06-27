Driver dead in crash, explosion at ov...

Driver dead in crash, explosion at overpass

12 hrs ago

A driver has died following a crash and explosion at the Harrisburg Road overpass Tuesday, according to Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott. JPD Public Information Specialist Paul Holmes tells Region 8 News the driver took a direct hit to the concrete bridge support.

Chicago, IL

