Down power lines blocking I-49 traffic
Down power lines near Exit 78 on I-49 caused stand still traffic in both directions at 4:37 p.m. Thursday, according to the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department website. According to Main, the downed power line was caused by a vehicle hitting a communications cable on one of the highway ramps, which pulled the SWEPCO line down.
