Documentary crew investigates abduction of Arkansas teen

The director of a new documentary is hoping to catch the individual who killed teenager Melissa "Missy" Witt 22 years ago in Fort Smith. The Southwest Times Record reports that Rogers resident LaDonna Humphrey and her six crew members are creating the documentary, "Uneven Ground: The Melissa Witt Story," and are offering a $5,000 cash reward for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Witt's abduction and murder.

