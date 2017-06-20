Documentary crew investigates abducti...

Documentary crew investigates abduction of Arkansas teen

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

The director of a new documentary is hoping to catch the individual who killed teenager Melissa "Missy" Witt 22 years ago in Fort Smith. The Southwest Times Record reports that Rogers resident LaDonna Humphrey and her six crew members are creating the documentary, "Uneven Ground: The Melissa Witt Story," and are offering a $5,000 cash reward for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Witt's abduction and murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 min Reality Check 36,830
News Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves... 5 hr bad bob 13
Haunted Places in Fort Smith, AR area (Oct '10) Jun 6 Rebel 42
Why should go for green movers? Jun 3 greenie weenie 2
Stupid Redhead PMS'er Jun 3 abcxyz 4
News Robert Bentley is former Mike Huckabee supporter (Aug '15) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 5
News Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11) May 31 Lottery Traitors 69
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,355 • Total comments across all topics: 281,679,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC